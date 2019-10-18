JEFFERSON — A two-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 North Friday, Oct. 18, may have sent one car away on a tow truck, but no one was injured in the collision.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Danny Parunak, a 2010 Ford truck, driven by Horton Absher of Crumpler, was stopped on the road waiting for vehicles to turn off of the road. A 2016 Chevrolet, driven by Kayla Prater of Fleetwood, was driving north and failed to reduce speed.
Prater's vehicle collided with the rear end of the Ford before going off of the road's right side and into a shallow ditch.
Parunak said Prater was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.