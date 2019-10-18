CRUMPLER — A structure fire at the cabins of Shatley Springs Inn & Restaurant resulted in no injuries around 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Residents of the unincorporated community were awoken by the sound of sirens as New River Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Warrensville Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene.
Within the hour, flames were extinguished, and firefighters worked to clear the smoke from the cabin to make way for investigators.
At this time, Fire Marshal Jonathan Stansberry said the cause of the blaze is still undetermined, though he added he should have an update by this afternoon. The cabin's residents were not in the building at the time of the fire, Stansberry said, resulting in no injuries.
The cabin, No. 10 of Shatley Springs' 11 cabins, has housed guests of Shatley Springs since the 1930s.
This story is developing. Check www.ashepostandtimes.com for updates.
