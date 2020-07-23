LAUREL SPRINGS — Despite causing an estimated $9,000 in total damages, none were injured in a wreck on N.C. 88 Monday, July 20.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Anthony Bedford of Jefferson, was traveling West on N.C. just past Walt Sheets Bridge in a 2000 Land Rover when he ran off the right side of the road.
Bedford then corrected, coming back onto the road before travelling off the left side of the road. According to NCHP, Bedford hit a fence and rolled before coming to a rest on a brick column.
The estimated cost of damages to the vehicle was $7,000, with a further $2,000 of estimated damage to what the vehicle struck. Bedford was issued a citation for exceeding safe speeds, no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.