WASHINGTON — North Carolina is one of six states that will gain at least one United States House of Representative based on the first public results from the 2020 census released April 26.
Based on census numbers, North Carolina will have 14 United States House of Representatives and 16 electoral college votes. The state added nearly just over 900,000 people since the last Census in 2010.
The United States Constitution requires that the Census be held every 10 years to base congressional apportionment for each state. According to the Census Bureau, apportionment is the process of distributing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the 2020 Census.
“The American public deserves a big thank you for its overwhelming response to the 2020 Census,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a press release. “Despite many challenges, our nation completed a census for the 24th time. This act is fundamental to our democracy and a declaration of our growth and resilience. I also want to thank the team at the U.S. Census Bureau, who overcame unprecedented challenges to collect and produce high-quality data that will inform decision-making for years to come.”
County level data is expected to be released on May 27, according to the Census Bureau.
According to the Census Bureau, the resident population of North Carolina is 10,439,388. North Carolina’s resident population in 2010 was 9,535,483. The state North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management and Census Bureau estimates expected about 100,000 more individuals than were in the official number.
The rise in North Carolina’s population comes as the Census Bureau reports that the south has increased its population by more than 10 percent since 2010 — the fastest growing region.
Across the United States, the population has risen 7.4 percent from 2010 — the second slowest growth rate in United States history. The fastest growing state was Utah while the slowest growing state was West Virginia.
The state with the largest residency is California and the smallest residency is in Wyoming.
“We are proud to release these first results from the 2020 Census today. These results reflect the tireless commitment from the entire Census Bureau team to produce the highest-quality statistics that will continue to shape the future of our country,” acting Census Bureau Director Ron Jarmin said in a press release. “We are confident that today’s 2020 Census results meet our high data quality standards.”
The Census Bureau expects to release redistricting data by Aug. 16 with full redistricting data released by Sept. 30.
