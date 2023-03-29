RALEIGH - The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, representing all 100 sheriffs in the state, was represented at the bill signing for House Bill 76, Access to Healthcare Options at the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh on Monday, March 27.
The association first expressed its support for Medicaid expansion last legislative session. That support continued this year as legislative leaders in the House and Senate and the Governor made the issue a priority for the 2023 legislative session.
Sheriffs across the state take seriously their responsibility to care for the mental and physical well-being of inmates in their custody. In county jails across North Carolina, both large and small, a significant percentage of inmates are suffering from substance abuse, mental health issues, and physical health issues that should be treated by medical professionals in a medical facility rather than in a county jail.
The association believes expansion of Medicaid eligibility to this segment of the State’s population will likely reduce the number of individuals who commit crimes often caused by mental or physical health issues or substance abuse issues.
“A healthier population is likely to be less involved in the criminal justice system and end up in jail. Less people in jail means fewer medical expenses being passed on to county taxpayers” said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, the association’s president.
This momentous accomplishment will enhance public safety not only for inmates needing access to healthcare but also for future potential victims of crimes.
The association is proud to support Medicaid expansion and thanks our state’s leaders for pursing this important legislation and for enacting it into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.