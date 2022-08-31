JEFFERSON — North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby is visiting all 100 counties across the state and he made his visit to Ashe County on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chief Justice Newby was first elected to the Supreme Court as an Associate Justice in 2004 and became the 30th Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2020.
Chief Justice Newby and his wife Macon came to the Ashe County Courthouse and spoke to Clerk of Superior Court Pam Barlow, her staff, court magistrates as well as Sheriff B. Phil Howell and Chief Deputy Danny Houck.
“No Chief Justice has ever been to all 100 counties. Macon and I wanted to come around and tell all of you how much we appreciate what you do, particularly during these incredibly trying times,” Newby said. “When we think about the challenges that our courthouse personnel have, I want to tell you as Chief Justice, we are doing all we can to advocate for you with the General Assembly and they have been very gracious to us.”
Prior to his time as a judge, Chief Justice Newby, a native of Asheboro, was appointed as an assistant United States attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina in 1985 and served in that position for over 19 years.
Ashe County was the 86th county that Chief Justice Newby had been to. He said he made it his goal to visit all the counties in two years and hopes to complete his tour across the state by October.
During the visit, Chief Justice Newby and his wife presented Barlow with a special honor for over 20 years of service to the court system and magistrate Sherman Lee for over 20 years of service as well. County attorney John Kilby was presented with an award for his exemplary professionalism.
