The Peak.jpg

More than 1,000 acres of The Peak, on left, above bush, is owned by Elk Knob State Park, whose namesake summit is located off-camera to the right. Almost 69 acres on the west slope of The Peak were added to Elk Knob State Park in a purchase dated Aug. 5, according to the Ashe County Register of Deeds and park officials.

 Photo by Luke Weir

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.