ASHE — National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low humidity in Watauga and Ashe counties from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
According to the regional NWS station in Blacksburg, VA, the strongest wind gusts are expected to occur between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. Winds throughout the day will blow northwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts blowing up to a whopping 40 mph.
Relative humidity will be low throughout the day, reaching as low as 13 percent. NWS cautions that this, combined with high winds, means that any outdoor fire may easily grow out of control.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now ... or will shortly," NWS advised.
For more updates, visit NWS at www.weather.gov/rnk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.