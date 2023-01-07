NWS issues winter weather advisory for Watauga, Ashe for Sunday By Moss Brennan Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The National Weather Service office in Greenville/Spartanburg issued a Winter Weather Watch for Avery County during the upcoming weekend winter storm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATAUGA/ASHE — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Watauga and Ashe counties for Sunday, Jan. 8. The advisory goes from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, according to NWS.NWS stated that the weather will generally be a mix of freezing rain and sleet with ice accumulations under a tenth of an inch.Those commuting Sunday should plan on slippery road conditions and should use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weather Nws National Weather Service Meteorology Winter Advisory Sleet Caution × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Two killed in Thursday morning car accident on N.C. Highway 88 Fleetwood man dies in vehicle accident on New Year's Eve Ashe County realtor named 2022 High Country Realtor of the Year Ashe County arrest reports MVES teacher selected as finalist for NCCAT Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
