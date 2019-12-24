JEFFERSON — The lawsuit surrounding The Hotel Tavern and the sale of the Old Hotel building had its first day in Ashe County Superior Court Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Ashe County Courthouse in Jefferson. The Hon. Michael Duncan oversaw the proceedings.
The building was sold by the Woodie family to Bridgetree Investments Aug. 1 for $800,000. Bridgetree owner Mark Beck said he plans to transform the building back into a historic, functioning hotel, which will take roughly two-and-a-half years of renovations.
The sale led to a complaint from the owners of The Hotel Tavern, Guion & Lyle Enterprises, on Aug. 29, alleging that Bridgetree Investments, Jo Ann Woodie, Billie Jo Woodie, Deborah Woodie Ellis, David Ellis, Sharon Woodie and Woodie Investments, the Old Hotel’s former owners, conducted unfair and deceptive trade practices and breached their contract, among other claims, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The complaint led to countersuits from both Bridgetree and the Woodie family. In their Oct. 29 countersuit, the Woodies denied the existence of The Hotel Tavern’s 2018 lease, while also accusing them of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, conversion, trespass and abuse of process. Bridgtree made accusations against Guion & Lyle Enterprises of breach of contract, civil conspiracy, trespass, damage to property, unjust enrichment, abuse of process, libel, slander, permissive waste and fraud, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
The case first appeared in court Sept. 30, before it was continued to allow the defendants adequate time to prepare.
The purpose of the day was to determine whether or not The Hotel Tavern would receive a primary injunction, which would protect it and allow it to stay open during the trial.
One of the first discussions of the day was the sale agreement for the building between Bridgetree Investments and the Woodie family, which was in the possession of the family’s attorney Jak Reeves. During a break, the various attorneys made a deal to subpoena the sale agreement, but keep it for attorneys’ eyes only.
Most of the day was spent discussing The Hotel Tavern’s lease, which was agreed upon in 2018. The team of attorneys representing Tavern owners Guion & Lyle Enterprises spoke to the court with the intent of proving the lease’s validity. Bridgetree attorney Doug Grimes would later refute this, pointing to the lease’s lack of specific rent cost and tenure.
Paul Capua, representing Guion & Lyle Enterprises, noted Bridgetree’s evictions of second floor tenants of the Old Hotel in October as a reason to provide the injunction for the Tavern. Capua and the rest of Guion & Lyle Enterprises’ legal team deposed two structural engineers, who noted a full clear-out of the second floor was not necessary; however Grimes later noted in the engineers’ report that the building’s second floor was not recommended to have too much weight on it and the worry was too great.
Next was Andy Guion, one of the four owners of the Tavern, being brought to the stand by Capua to speak to the fraud allegations against Guion & Lyle Enterprises.
Capua walked Guion through the history of the lease’s signing, the building’s sale and his initial interactions with Beck. Guion said the negotiations for the lease were with Billie Jo and Jo Ann Woodie, with Jo Ann Woodie being the one to sign. At one point, Grimes objected to the testimony’s relevance, but Duncan allowed it to continue but noted the point of the objection.
Capua asked about a meeting with Beck, inquiring about whether or not Beck expressed he would try to evict the Tavern. It was then that Guion revealed the initial meeting with Beck was secretly recorded, with Capua wanting to play the recording in court. Grimes objected, but Capua persuaded the court of its relevance.
The recording was played, in which Beck warned those in attendance that he was not afraid of a lawsuit. Also on the tape was an attempt at compromise, but Guion would not budge and move The Hotel Tavern or shut it down for the two-plus years of renovations.
After Grimes had his opportunity to cross-examine Guion, asking in particular about his relationship with the Woodie family, time was of the essence. With none left, Duncan decided the two legal teams would submit to him a written closing argument, and his decision would be returned by the end of the business day Monday, Dec. 23.
As of press time, Duncan’s decision has not been released.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.