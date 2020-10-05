JEFFERSON — Charles "Chuck" Olive was appointed to the Ashe County Board of Commissioners Monday, Oct. 5, filling the seat left vacant by Larry Dix.
Dix resigned Sept. 9, after he was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to court documents.
Upon Dix's resignation, the board had 60 days to determine an appointment, which had to be a member of the same political party. The Ashe County Republican Party recommended three people for the appointment, with current Commissioner Paula Perry, whose term expires in December, being their first choice, John Wheeler being the second pick and Olive being the third.
Olive's appointment was approved with a 3-1 vote, with commissioners Todd McNeill, William Sands and Larry Rhodes voting in favor and Perry dissenting.
Olive spent 28 years as an N.C. Highway Patrol officer, retiring six years ago, and now works part-time as company police for Ashe Memorial Hospital. He said the feeling to serve his community never left him after he retired.
"I hate that the opportunity came up, all things considered. But, there's the opportunity to help and I thought I could fill in and help out the community," Olive said.
With his term running through 2022, Olive will have two years to do his part, but won't commit to anything past that.
"It's hard to say right now. It's going to be one of those things. A year-and-a-half from now when it's time to file or not, if the people are happy with what I'm doing, if the other commissioners are happy with what I'm doing and I enjoy what I'm doing, then I would consider running," Olive said.
Olive said his desire for Ashe County is that whatever it is that brings a person to Ashe, and makes them want to live there, he wants to protect.
"I want this to be the place that you want to live," Olive said. "And I think being a member of the commission is a way I can help to make that happen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.