ASHE COUNTY — An afternoon crash near Warrensville on Monday, Sept. 21, left four injured and one dead.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trp. Will Miller, a vehicle was turning out of Phoenix Drive onto Deep Ford Road when it collided with another vehicle, which was traveling east. Miller said the vehicle, which was already on Deep Ford Road, went off of the road, striking a utility pole and overturning.
He added four people were injured, with two being taken by air to Wake Forest Baptist Health — Wilkes Medical Center, and another was killed.
As of presstime, no charges have been filed, with Miller adding the investigation is still ongoing.
The Highway Patrol, Lansing and Warrensville first responders, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Ashe County Rescue Squad and Ashe Medics were on the scene, according to Ashe Medics.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
