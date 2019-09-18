JEFFERSON — a two-vehicle collision on Old Highway 16 on Friday, Sept. 13 sent one woman to Ashe Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, and two cars unable to drive away.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, Lucille Boggs of Lansing was driving her 2006 Pontiac north on 16 just before noon. Coming down the road in the other direction was James Eldreth, also of Lansing, in a 1997 Toyota. The wreck report states Eldreth crossed the center line, colliding with Boggs, before both vehicles came to a rest on either side of the road.
State Trooper Kevin Aldridge said Boggs would be transported to AMH due to a shoulder injury, but nothing serious.
Eldreth was given a citation for driving left of center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.