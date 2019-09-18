WEST JEFFERSON — A two-vehicle wreck involving an unattended vehicle closed down one lane of traffic on U.S. 221 Business/E. Second Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
Courtney Ward, 33, traveled west on E. Second Street in a white Acura when an unattended Toyota truck, parked in front of Midtown Convenience Store, rolled into the roadway, according to Josh Hodges of the West Jefferson Police Department. The Acura collided with the unattended vehicle and traveled a few hundred feet before coming to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.
Hodges said the driver of the unattended vehicle was inside of the convenience store at the time of the wreck.
Ward was routinely transported by Ashe Medics to Ashe Memorial Hospital following the wreck, according to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics.
Hodges added that WJPD is currently investigating how the unattended vehicle rolled into the roadway. West Jefferson Fire Department was also on the scene.
This story is developing. Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.