LAUREL SPRINGS - A Sparta man is dead following a car accident early Tuesday morning on N.C. Highway 18 near the N.C. Highway 88 intersection in Laurel Springs.
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the highway patrol responded to an accident near the intersection. A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling north on N.C. 18 when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. Ethan Todd, 26, of Laurel Springs, was driving the vehicle when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2011 Ford Ranger, driven by Joseph Brenden Edwards, 30, of Sparta.
Todd was transported by EMS to Ashe Memorial Hospital in Jefferson where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Edwards succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and the initial investigation does not indicate either driver was impaired at the time of the accident, according to the highway patrol.
The highway was closed for over two hours while the highway patrol conducted its on-scene investigation. No charges have been filed, however the investigation is ongoing and the highway patrol will be in consultation with the district attorney’s office concerning any charges that may come from the continued investigation.
