GLENDALE SPRINGS — One person was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue after a tractor accident that occurred on Old Wilkesboro Road around 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
Cody Darnell of Ashe Medics said on the scene that a tractor tipped over and injured the driver. The incident occurred on property owned by Jack and Anita Carson, according to Ashe County GIS maps.
Darnell said that the driver was stable and talking, but with the potential for a traumatic injury, first responders felt it was necessary to call Wings Air Rescue.
A landing zone was set up next to Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and Ashe Medics transported the driver from the scene of the incident to the landing zone.
Wings Air Rescue arrived shortly after. The driver was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, Darnell said.
Ashe Rescue Squad, Ashe Medics and one person from the N.C. Forestry Service were also on the scene.
“It was a good joint effort,” Darnell said.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
