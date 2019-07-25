LAUREL SPRINGS — A single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 88 between Laurel Springs and Glendale Springs resulted in one injury Thursday, July 25, around 3 p.m.
According to N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper Denny Parunak, an early 2000s Honda Odyssey traveled west on N.C. 88 near Atwood Lane. The Honda departed the roadway to the right and traveled up an embankment, Parunak said.
According to Candace Barker of Ashe Medics, the driver of the Honda was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital. Parunak said that the driver did not suffer any life-threatening injuries, and alcohol was not a factor. No other passengers were in the vehicle.
Chief Greg Chatham of Glendale Springs Volunteer Fire Department said that they were first on the scene, followed in no particular order by Laurel Springs Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Highway Patrol and Ashe Medics.
Parunak said that no details were provided regarding the driver's name. Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.