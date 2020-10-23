FLEETWOOD — A Jefferson man was suffered minor injuries after a wreck on U.S. 221 Wednesday, Oct. 21.
According to Trp. Brown of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a call came out around 10 a.m. of a four-car collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of U.S. 221 and Railroad Grade Road in Fleetwood. Brown said however that upon arriving at the scene, it turned out to be a rear-ending involving two cars.
According to Brown, James Ally, 37, of Jefferson was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Ally was issued citations for not wearing a seatbelt and failing to reduce speed.
