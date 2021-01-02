FLEETWOOD — One person is in custody and being questioned after Ashe County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the scene of a homicide at 442 Little Gap Road in Fleetwood on the evening of Jan. 2.
According to Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell, there is an active investigation under way. Howell said at this time, he believes the situation is contained and safe for the community.
This story is developing. Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.