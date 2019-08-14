DEEP GAP — Emergency personnel have responded to a reported plane crash in the 3900 block of Hardin Road in Deep Gap where one person is being transported, according to Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman.
The plane crash took place around 9 a.m., according to scanner traffic. Hagaman said the reported victim was being taken to Watauga Medical Center to be airlifted. It was unknown which hospital the victim was to be taken to by helicopter.
This story is developing. Ashe Post and Times will provide updates as they are made available.
