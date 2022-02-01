INDIANAPOLIS — The Order of the Golden Rule announced this year’s finalists for the Exemplary Service Awards, including West Jefferson’s Boone Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
These member firms are being recognized for the outstanding customer service they provide to families during their time of loss.
Each one has been selected based on comments families gave through OGR’s Family Contact Program. Three winners will be chosen from this list of finalists and recognized at the Golden Circle Celebration Dinner, part of OGR’s Annual Conference May 15-17, 2022, at the Hotel Carmichael in suburban Indianapolis.
“As the pandemic continued throughout the past year — and families continued to change how they mourn — Golden Rule Funeral Homes demonstrated their dedication to ‘service measured not by gold, but by the Golden Rule’ with every family they served,” said OGR Executive Director Wendy King, CAE. “These awards acknowledge member firms for their service to families during extraordinary circumstances.”
2022 Exemplary Service Award Nominees
• Anderson Funeral & Cremation Service — Belvidere, Illinois
• Beckwith Mortuary, Inc. — Larned, Kansas
• Boone Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services — West Jefferson, North Carolina
• Brunswick Memorial Home — East Brunswick, New Jersey
• Chapel of the Chimes — Westland, Michigan
• Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory — Crystal Lake, Illinois
• Harrod Brothers Funeral Home — Frankfort, Kentucky
• Kreidler Funeral Home, Inc. — McAllen, Texas
• Kroeger Funeral Home, Inc. — Logansport, Indiana
• Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels — Enfield, Connecticut
• Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. — Yankton, South Dakota
• Russell Colonial Funeral Home, Inc. — Saint Clair, Missouri
• Schmidt Funeral Home — West Bend, Wisconsin
• Schoppenhorst, Underwood & Brooks Funeral Home, Inc. — Shepherdsville, Kentucky
• Strunk Funeral Homes — Vero Beach, Florida
• Wenner Funeral Home — Cold Spring, Minnesota
• Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. — Hanover, Pennsylvania
• Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. — Racine, Wisconsin
• Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home — Decatur, Indiana
Each year, the Exemplary Service Award is given to three of the year’s finalists. The Family Contact Program used to obtain family feedback is an exclusive OGR member benefit. For more information, visit ORG.org/Family-Contact.
