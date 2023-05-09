The historic Park Vista Inn and Restaurant welcomes drivers turning off of the Blue Ridge Parkway onto Park Vista Road at mile marker 268. The restaurant will be closed until current construction projects on the parkway are completed.
WEST JEFFERSON — Park Vista Restaurant, located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near Benge Gap, announced that they will be closing due to the upcoming road work projects along the parkway. This past weekend was the final weekend of operation, at least for now.
“It is with a sad and heavy heart that we have to close Park Vista Restaurant. We have truly loved and enjoyed serving you all over the past few years. Unfortunately, with the pending road construction on the Blue Ridge Parkway (full closure from 16 to 421) we will not be able to make the income needed to remain open,” said a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Last week, the National Park Service announced that there would be multiple road projects ongoing on portions of the Blue Ridge Parkway throughout northwest North Carolina. Park Vista Restaurant is located at milepost 268. According to the NPS, there will be complete road closures from mileposts 261.2 to 276.4 beginning around May 15. The work could last anywhere between one to two years.
The statement from the restaurant indicates that they “hope to reopen” once the road projects in that area of the parkway are completed.
