WEST JEFFERSON — A shooting in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Sunday evening happened after a parking lot altercation over a door ding escalated to a Florida man shooting another man.
According to Det. Matt Dillard with the West Jefferson Police Department, a call was received referencing a gunshot at McDonald’s on Sunday evening. Law enforcement officers arrived on scene and detained two subjects, one of which had a gunshot wound to his leg. The call was received at 6:54 p.m.
“An investigation confirmed that an altercation took place that left one man with a gunshot wound that was being treated with non life-threatening injuries,” Dillard said.
Dillard said that the altercation started over a door ding on the suspect’s vehicle.
“It started off as a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation and a gun was pulled,” Dillard said.
The suspect arrested was Michael Joseph Sokolosky, Jr., 21, of St. Petersburg, Fla. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon to inflict serious injury, going armed to the terror of the people and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, Sokolosky Jr. is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
