WEST JEFFERSON — The paving project at the Ashe County convenience center located on N.C. 16 in Crumpler is expected to be completed by the end of the year, according to Ashe County Environmental Services Director Scott Hurley.
Hurley shared the update with the Ashe County Board of Commissioners during a special planning workshop held Tuesday, Oct. 22, at West Jefferson Town Hall. With the help of Phil Trew from the High Country Council of Governments, commissioners discussed a number of future capital projects in the county.
Along with the N.C. 16 convenience center paving project, commissioners also discussed the construction of a new convenience center on N.C. 163, which Chairman Todd McNeill and Commissioner William Sands said was much needed in the area.
McNeill said that since there is not a convenience center already located around that area of the county, residents of Glendale Springs and parts of Jefferson could make use of the new facility while heading to local grocery stores and shops.
The cost of the proposed project still needs to be researched, and Stumb said it will most likely be discussed within the next few months by the board.
Also related to environmental services, Hurley updated the board with information regarding the single-stream recycling compactors used at Ashe County convenience centers.
Hurley said the compactors have cut down on fuel and transportation costs of recycled materials by limiting the frequency of transit to about once every five weeks — before, he said recycling was being transported much more often.
Discussion also centered around whether to add another landfill or a transfer station for county use. A transfer station would transport waste to other landfills in the region, which would cut down on waste at the Ashe County landfill, but Hurley noted that, eventually, landfills in the region would also reach their capacity.
To receive a landfill permit in Ashe County, Hurley said it could take between two to three years. The commissioners, along with Trew, then said they would have to compare the cost of adding a new landfill with constructing a transfer station, and also discuss the feasibility of a new landfill cell.
Other topics discussed during the meeting included land use and development, the new Department of Social Services facility, economic development, the impacts of the U.S. 221 widening project and the current middle school property.
Ashe Post & Times will provide more on this story in next week’s edition.
