WEST JEFFERSON — Members of the Ashe County Republican Party gathered at Sweet and Savory to discuss the month’s party business on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Among those in attendance were Ashe County commissioners Larry Dix, Todd McNeill and Paula Perry, Ashe County Sheriff B. Phill Howell and prospective candidates for the 2020 election.
Up for discussion was Terry Sexton's treasurer's report, with the party's coffers sitting at $10,559.76 in October. Sexton said that after a few things were accounted for, the actual current balance was $9.937.02, which made chairman Jonathan Jordan happy to hear. In the Executive Administrator Report, Tammie Coffey said there would be a wait on any new Trump signs while new ones for the 2020 Presidential Election were being finalized.
Those in attendance also heard reports from elected officials, with Perry, Howell, Dix and McNeill all speaking about highlights in recent and upcoming weeks.
Also speaking were attorney Donna Shumate and Assistant District Attorney Matthew Leach, who are running for judge's seats in 2020, which was followed by Perry's announcement she will run to keep her seat on the board of commissioners. Ashe County Chairman of the "Dan Forest for Governor" campaign Sonny Thomas also spoke, discussing Forest's campaign and how they plan to have a voice in every county in North Carolina.
Next was a report on the 2019 Lions Club Holiday Parade, with all of those who attended or were a part of it giving glowing reviews of the party's representation and the event itself.
The party also set the date for its 2020 Convention, which will be at the Ashe County Courthouse Saturday, March 7, the same day as the Watauga's party convention.
The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Sweet and Savory at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.