JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Planning Board met in regular session on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. in the small courtroom on the third floor of Ashe County Courthouse.
There were two public comments during the meeting. The comments were from Jimmy Bridges and Butch Phillips of Realty One Group Results, who asked the board to consider allowing them to build houses in a floodplain area. Phillips believes he could sell more lots if he were allowed to build some houses in this area.
“You go down the countryside and it’s beautiful and peaceful, and you look and there’s an RV,” Phillips said.
He added that he means no disrespect, but said he believes the county’s tax base would be more enhanced if they could build houses and get rid of the current half-acre rule.
“In all honesty, that half-acre rule is a hindrance,” Phillips said. “Right now there’s not a lot of land available to sell along the riverside of our beautiful, scenic county of Ashe.”
He shared that he has clients who wish to buy land along the river, not to camp or for an RV, but to build a home upon.
There was no old business discussed, with the main item on the agenda being a discussion of proposed revisions to Chapter 154: Recreational Vehicle Parks.
Planning Director Wesley Barker reviewed the current ordinances regarding RV parks for the county.
During the discussion the board decided to cut a clause containing specific measurements for awnings on campers.
One question that Barker brought to the board was whether or not it was necessary to require RV sites and tent sites be separated within a campground.
Barker said the suggestion of having square footage requirements for RV and tent sites, the developer would have more leeway for placing any potential sites.
Barker also spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Tim Winters regarding areas of heavy vehicle use having direct access to public streets and highways.
Winters suggested a minimum of a 30 foot right-of-way with a two-way street having a minimum of 18-foot road width and one-way street having a minimum of 12-foot road width.
According to data presented by Barker, Watauga County meets subdivision regulations with a 30-foot right-of-way and road widths of 14-feet for one-way roads and 24-feet for two-way streets.
Board Chair Priscilla Cox stressed the importance of having road access to camper and RV sites for E-911.
The board voted 4-1 to move forward with all suggestions as presented concerning RV parks and revisit them at a later meeting.
