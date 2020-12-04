JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Planning Board met Thursday, Dec. 3 for a short, one item meeting at the Ashe County Courthouse.
The only item on the agenda was a variance request from Eleanor Eldreth, who wanted to add a bathroom to a storage building but ran into issues with the flood plane. Eldreth said the building is near a campsite on her property that her family uses, but the nearest bathroom is far from the location and inconvenient to get to.
The building in question was built 1 ft. below the 100-year flood plane's height limit, but if a bathroom was added it would become a residential building and need the variance or have to be lifted.
Board members made suggestions on alternatives, with Board Chair Priscilla Cox noting she was in a similar situation with a property she owns.
However, the board learned that even if the variance was allowed, other laws and ordinances meant the building would still required to be raised, making the variance useless.
David Phipps made the motion to reject the request, on the grounds that it would not matter. The motion was approved in a majority, 5-0 vote.
