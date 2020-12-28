There will be six-week long, virtual classes offered January-February 2021 for new volunteer advocations for NC Guardian ad Litem.
Through these classes, volunteers are trained as child advocates for abused and neglected children.
The classes will run from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. The dates of the virtual training sessions are Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. There will also be weekly online individual work to be completed between each virtual class.
The registration deadline is Jan. 5 and those who sign up must complete an online application and be approved by a GAL District Administrator prior to participating in training.
For more information, contact the Ashe/Alleghany Satellite Office by calling (336) 219-1421. The office is located at Ashe County Courthouse, 150 Government Circle, Suite 3204 in Jefferson.
For additional assistance, email GAL.District23@nccourts.org or visit the program's website at www.nccourts.gov/programs/guardian-ad-litem.
