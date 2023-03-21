JEFFERSON — For 15 years, Don Long served as the curator of the Museum of Ashe County History. His love of history and vast knowledge that he shared with folks of all ages will always be remembered by those that ever got a chance to meet him. Long passed away on Feb. 17 at the age of 80 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem.
Long served in the United States Army and earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from UNC-Chapel Hill following his time in the military. In Ashe County, he started his own business, Ashe Ordinance Works, where he constructed cannons that are found on display at numerous locations across the United States. Long also worked at AEV and most recently served as the curator for the Museum of Ashe County History. His passion for history is something that he will always be remembered for around here.
“The museum would not be what it is today without the efforts of Don Long. He was there from the beginning. The exhibits and the work that went on in the museum was based on Don. We had other staff working there but what went on at the museum was because of Don. We will always appreciate what he did,” said Lonnie Jones, the current president of the museum.
Jones said that his ability to talk to people and how well he knew the history of Ashe County was his gift.
“He did a super job of relating the history of this area to people. He was one of those people that anybody could talk to and he could talk to anyone,” Jones added.
Long was an active and dedicated member of his church and enjoyed taking part in Civil War reenactments, volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America as a troop leader, and volunteering with Ashe County Schools.
Andrew Cole, the current curator of the Museum of Ashe County History, said that Long’s knowledge of history and his kindness were invaluable to anyone he ever met.
“Don was a walking, talking encyclopedia of historical knowledge and helped set the foundation for our organization. However, he was not only a great historian and steward of the museum, he was also a thoughtful and caring person. He loved to share his knowledge with others, and would always lend a hand where he could. There is no doubt that the Museum of Ashe County History would not be what it is today without his dedication, and love of history,” Cole said.
