ASHE COUNTY — Super Tuesday came and went Tuesday, March 3, with many Ashe County residents taking to the precinct polls for their civic duty in the 2020 North Carolina Primary.
Locally, Paula Perry, Jonathan Jordan, Jason Krider, Wayne Osborne, Beth Sorrell, William Sands, Jerry Powers, Jim Cain Jr. and Russell Killen are up for three seats on the Ashe County Board of Commissioners. Republicans Perry, Jordan, Krider, Osborne, Sands and Powers went through a primary vote to trim their side of the field to three.
Voters were able to stop by polls in their local precincts, of which there are 17.
Jefferson precinct judge Kathy Bauer said that 252 people had voted by roughly 1 p.m. Tuesday, adding that about 350 additional people in Jefferson voted early. She said there was a pretty consistent stream of people all day, with a bump from about 11 a.m. to noon, and was expecting a busier time once people started to get off work.
At roughly 2 p.m., West Jefferson precinct chief judge Joy Campbell said 300 people had already come through. She said there had been no specific time of a rush, but they did expect it to pick up as school let out and the workday ended.
The 2020 N.C. primaries were semi-closed, meaning that the state’s political parties can limit who can participate outside of their party’s own members. According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, unaffiliated voters have a choice to vote in North Carolina’s Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries, but not for the Green or Constitutional parties, as decided by each party’s state leadership.
Results from Tuesday’s election were not available for print presstime. Check www.ashepostandtimes.com now and next week’s print paper for election results.
