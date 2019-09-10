WEST JEFFERSON — The Town of West Jefferson faced gallons of problems Monday, Sept. 2, when 8,000 gallons of wastewater found its way out of an underground pipe and into the nearby Beaver Creek.
The Beaver Creek pump station, just down the road from Ingles, was discovered to be spilling the water at around 3 a.m., Town Manager Brantley Price said. Price said everything was patched up within three-and-a-half hours.
West Jefferson’s Wastewater Treatment Plan Operator in Charge Brandon Patrick explained the situation to the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen at their monthly meeting Monday, Sept. 9.
“We had a sewer spill on Beaver Creek School Road on Labor day... The bore from a telephone company went over the pipe and eventually wore a hole in it,” Patrick said.
The town put out a statement to make the public aware of the incident two days later, adding that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is looking into the matter and its effects on the creek.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.