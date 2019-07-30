ASHEVILLE — Radford Quarries, whose 40-acre Glendale Springs quarry property is the location of a proposed Appalachian Materials asphalt plant, filed for bankruptcy Friday, July 26, according to documents from the North Carolina Western Bankruptcy Court.
The Boone-based quarry corporation filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, with between 50 and 99 creditors, estimated assets up to $50,000 and liabilities between $1 and $10 million, according to court documents filed by Radford Quarries Vice President and CFO D.J. Cecile Jr.
Cecile is also the manager of Appalachian Materials, a company whose proposed asphalt plant at the Radford Quarries location on Glendale School Road has been under litigation in Ashe County v. Ashe County Planning Board, a lawsuit that is currently pending review by the N.C. Supreme Court, Ashe Post & Times previously reported.
Both Radford Quarries and Appalachian Materials are listed as having their principal address at 5605 Bamboo Road but have different Boone post office boxes as their registered mailing addresses, according to the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office.
Appalachian Materials recently won at the state level in suit against Watauga County regarding another asphalt plant. In that late March ruling, the N.C. Supreme Court decided not to hear an appeal of a N.C. Court of Appeals ruling that reversed and remanded a 2015 Watauga County Board of Adjustment ruling that said Appalachian Materials could not build an asphalt plant near Rainbow Trail. The ruling was to be remanded to Watauga County Superior Court on a future date, Appalachian Materials lawyer Tyler Moffatt said in April.
Radford Quarries and Appalachian Materials were unavailable for comment as of presstime Tuesday, July 30. Ashe County attorney John Kilby was also unavailable for comment as to what the bankruptcy filing means for the proposed asphalt plant and surrounding litigation as of presstime.
Moon Wright & Houston law firm is representing Radford Quarries, according to court documents.
According to court documents, the 20 largest claims filed against Radford Quarries total to $657,421.23, including $19,000 owed to the Ashe County Tax Collector and $52,000 owed to Mine Safety and Health Administration — a division of the U.S. Department of Labor.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates as they are made available.
Thomas Sherrill contributed reporting to this article.
