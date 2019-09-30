ASHE COUNTY — It did not take long for rain to return after Ashe County was placed under a drought advisory Tuesday, Sept. 24. In the week following, the National Weather Service's Jefferson station recorded 0.32 inches of precipitation, nearly doubling the monthly total.
The data is not complete however, with Sept. 15, 19, 27 and 29 precipitation numbers not available.
Effective Tuesday, Sept. 24, Ashe joined 45 other counties, including Watauga, Avery and Alleghany in the moderate drought classification. Another 22 counties have been listed as abnormally dry, which according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is not a drought, but could lead to one should conditions not improve
A press release from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality described a moderate drought as the first category of the four drought classifications. The four drought categories are moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional, ranging from least to most detrimental.
“While Hurricane Dorian left heavy rainfall along the coast, almost none fell west of Interstate 95,” North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council Chairman Klaus Albertin said. “Water supplies, agriculture, fire threats and streamflows statewide are all beginning to reflect the lack of precipitation. Fall is the driest season in North Carolina, so conditions may continue to worsen before they improve.”
The precipitation rates and temperatures Ashe County faced in July and August sit around average in the context of the past decade.
August received the fifth-lowest amount of precipitation since 2010, according to the National Weather Service, with July at the same ranking. Combined, the tow months produced 8.5 inches of precipitation, the lowest combined total for the months since 2012.
