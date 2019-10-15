WEST JEFFERSON — Ray Russell, founder and owner of RaysWeather.com, will announce his candidacy for re-election to the 93rd North Carolina House Seat Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Re-Election Rally will be Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Ashe County Arts Center, located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.
Hobie Davis, retired CEO of SkyLine Telephone Membership Corporation, will introduce Russell at the event.
"Russell believes North Carolina needs principled leadership that combines respect for people, listening to your voices and leading with skill and honor," a press release from Russell said.
Since January 2019, Russell has sponsored or co-sponsored 125 bills in the NC House and was the first Freshman Democrat to have a bill, for which he was a primary sponsor, signed into law, according to the release. His legislative work focused on the issues he campaigned about in 2018. Here’s a small sample:
- Education (working to improve pay for teachers and aides, bus drivers, and other school employees; a primary sponsor of a bill improving standards and ensuring better pay for childcare workers, and working to provide funding for school construction),
- Health Care (a co-sponsor of the Small Business Health Care Act and working for Medicaid Expansion to provide health care for thousands of local residents and keeping our hospitals financially healthy),
- Clean Air and Water (assisting local conservancy organizations and a primary sponsor of the Polluter Pays Act),
- Better Government (co-sponsoring Non-partisan Redistricting Bills and primary sponsor of the NC Sunshine Act), and
- Rural Economic Development (championing broadband expansion and community college workforce funding).
Russell assisted countless residents of Ashe and Watauga Counties with specific needs, the release said. The issues range from assisting with state-maintained road problems, processing requests with state agencies, listening to constituents’ views on potential legislation, connecting nonprofits with needed resources and many other challenges.
Russell is a college professor and business entrepreneur, serving as a computer science professor at Appalachian State University for 28 years. Russell’s weather hobby became RaysWeather.com in 2000. In 2016, the website was named Business of the Year by the Boone Chamber of Commerce.
The company operates a family of weather websites, including AsheWeather.com and BooneWeather.com, covering weather across most of the Southern Appalachians and North Carolina Foothills. RaysWeather.com is the most widely read media outlet in the region serving about 6 million pages per month to about 300,000 readers, according to the release.
Ray and Rhonda Russell have been married for 41 years. Rhonda Russell taught kindergarten and Pre-K for 20 years, mostly in Watauga and Avery Counties. She is now a Senior Lecturer of Family and Child Studies at Appalachian State University and an advocate for children. Rhonda and Ray have two daughters, Leah and Laura, and four grandchildren.
The 93rd N.C. House District includes Ashe and Watauga Counties. To date, Ray Russell is the only announced candidate for this seat. If he is challenged in the primary election, the North Carolina primary is currently scheduled for March 3, 2020. The General Election will be November 3, 2020. Learn more about Ray’s re-election campaign for the 93rd North Carolina House District at RayForNC.com.
