North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center, Ashe County Parks and Recreation and the County of Ashe will once again be providing a location for home Christmas tree disposal. Christmas trees will be accepted Dec. 26 through Jan. 10, 2020 in the parking lot across from Ashe Park entrance. Signs will be posted on the lot.
- Wreaths, roping and baled trees will not be accepted.
- Please remove all ornaments and wires before taking your tree to the site.
- This is for residential use only, no bulk trees.
If you have questions please contact the NC Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center at (336) 846-5850.
