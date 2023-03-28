DEEP GAP — The Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter of the American Red Cross is bringing back free community preparedness classes to Avery, Watauga and Ashe counties.
The first preparedness class will take place in the community room of the Deep Gap Fire Department on April 19 at 7 p.m. Light dessert and coffee will be available.
The curriculum is designed for adult audiences and middle school/high school-aged children. Childcare is not provided for infants and toddlers. The class will be interactive and engaging, offering opportunities for all to participate and learn how to best protect their families from home fires and weather disasters.
“We will be focusing this class on being prepared, how to prevent and how to respond if a fire breaks out in your home. How to be prepared and respond when the weather becomes inclement,” said Paige Williams, Red Cross Community Education presenter. This class in particular, we’re going to be focusing on spring storms like thunderstorms, tornadoes. That kind of thing.”
Williams said the class is interactive and hands-on.
“We have one activity where you figure out what do I put in my go bag?” Williams said. “That’s a hands-on exercise. What is in the go bag? What do I need to have in there? Is it medicine? Is it glasses? Is it my emergency contact piece of paper because, as we all know, if we leave our phone somewhere where it’s caught in a fire, we’re lost, right?”
Williams said participants will leave the class with an understanding of how to devise an exit plan for the family and other key aspects of preparing for a disaster.
“It’s really arming individuals to be better prepared when a tragedy strikes,” Williams said.
The last time the Red Cross did one of these classes was winter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said.
Be Red Cross Ready educational classes will continue throughout the year. So far, the Red Cross has helped support families in 19 home fire-related deaths this year in the region that includes Watauga County.
“Becoming Red Cross Ready for an emergency means following The Red Cross’s simple steps in family preparedness to ensure you can weather a crisis safely and comfortably,” Williams said. “We are excited to offer this to our neighbors in our Blue Ridge Communities. We look forward to seeing you in class!”
RSVP by texting DG419 to (919) 523-0424 by April 18.
