NORTH WILKESBORO - In partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx invites all Vietnam-era veterans residing in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District to be honored in a Vietnam War 50th Commemoration Pinning Ceremony and receive a Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin this Veterans Day. The ceremony will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the VFW Blue Ridge Mountain Post 1142 in North Wilkesboro.
All 5th District constituents who served in our nation’s armed forces during the Vietnam War-era (November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975) are eligible to participate and receive a lapel pin. The Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin is a commemorative pin presented to Vietnam War veterans across the country as a lasting memento of the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. These heroes deserve the commendation and the official welcome home that they never received, and that’s precisely what this ceremony is all about.
"My father and uncles were World War II veterans, my brother served in Vietnam, and I am very appreciative of the sacrifices made to protect this great country and its citizens," said Rep. Foxx. “The entire nation owes our military personnel and veterans a huge debt of gratitude and ensuring that debt is properly repaid is one of my top priorities in Congress.”
For those who are interested in participating and being recognized in the pinning ceremony, please complete and return the application form, found on the Congresswoman’s website, Foxx.House.Gov, and submit a copy of your DD-214 to the Congresswoman's Dallas District Office no later than Oct. 31, 2022. If you need a copy of your DD-214, please place a request with the Congresswoman's district staff as soon as possible.
If you have questions or would like additional information on the pinning ceremony, please contact Patricia Bandy in the Dallas District Office at Patricia.Bandy@mail.house.gov.
The VFW Blue Ridge Mountain Post 1142 is located at 802 Veterans Dr, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
