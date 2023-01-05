WHITSETT - On Jan. 4, Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford, Majority Whip) announced his candidacy for NC Labor Commissioner. Please see statement below:
I am announcing my candidacy to serve as the next Labor Commissioner for North Carolina. This decision was made following Commissioner Josh Dobson's announcement that he will not seek re-election in 2024.
It has been a privilege to serve in the NC House of Representatives over the last 10 years, and I am honored to have won election six times. Once I complete the upcoming session of the legislature, it will mark 12 years serving the people of North Carolina in this capacity. My passion for public service has remained strong over these years, and I now believe it is time to elevate my service to a new level.
The Department of Labor is critical to North Carolina's workers and employers, and I am confident that I have the skillset to perform the duties of this office in a fair, effective, and professional manner. With over ten years of experience in state government, and over twenty years of experience in the private sector, I am uniquely qualified to serve in this new role.
My time in the legislature has provided me with an understanding of how state government works. I understand how laws are made, and I know how to collaborate with local, state and federal officials to advance good policy. As the House Majority Whip, I have collaborated with leadership in the General Assembly to advance policies that have resulted in North Carolina being considered one of the best states to live, work and raise a family. This is the same approach that I will bring to the Department of Labor.
Perhaps most importantly, my time in the private sector has provided me with a critical understanding of how businesses operate. I know how important it is to create a framework that allows businesses to grow and workers to prosper. Instead of getting in the way, government should advance policies that allow jobs to be created and wages to increase in the private sector.
My focus as Labor Commissioner will be to support both employees and employers in North Carolina. Ensuring workplace safety, performing timely inspections, and working with industry experts to effectuate sound policies will be top priorities. My goal will be to promote a safe and prosperous workforce across our State.
In addition, as our next Labor Commissioner, I intend to create a “North Carolina Workforce Task Force” that will examine ways to bolster our labor force in North Carolina. We will seek input from industry professionals, educators, and citizens to determine what policies will help to expand our workforce, address the labor shortage, and prepare the next generation for success in the workplace.
While I am fully committed to completing my duties as a legislator in the upcoming session of the General Assembly, I have concluded that this term will be my last. I will always cherish the time I have served in the legislature, but I am even more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.
I want to thank Commissioner Josh Dobson, who I am honored to call a friend, for his service. He is a true public servant who cares about the people of North Carolina. I wish him all the best as he explores the next chapter in his life.
As your next Labor Commissioner, I will dedicate myself to supporting the hard-working people of our State. I will work to make North Carolina a place where job creation is strong and workers are prosperous.
Best wishes, and I look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail.
Go to www.JonHardister.com for more information, including a brief biography and campaign platform.
