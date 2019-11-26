WEST JEFFERSON — N.C. Rep. Ray Russell (D-Boone) will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Ashe County Public Library to give a year-end legislative update and answer questions from the audience.
The town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
“I want to hold a civil discourse with the voters to talk about what has happened in the N.C. General Assembly over the last session,” Russell said.
Russell invited residents of Ashe County to attend and ask questions about the session. Residents may also send in questions ahead of time to ray.russell@ncleg.net.
