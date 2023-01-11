WASHINGTON - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after introducing the bipartisan Chance to Compete Act of 2022 alongside Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), Representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA), and Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA):
“Every hardworking taxpayer in this country deserves a federal government that’s built upon a foundation that breeds efficiency – and to achieve that end, the outdated federal hiring process must be reformed. In its current state, this archaic process serves more as a deterrent to attracting talented individuals, and it seriously undermines the federal workforce’s ability to properly serve the American people.
“The Chance to Compete Act of 2022 builds upon a record of bipartisan support and proven success in codifying key skills-based hiring reforms. Under this legislation, federal agencies will be able to best distinguish practical performers in a field of candidates and focus on hiring individuals who can perform at the highest level in the jobs they assume within the federal government.”
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx represents North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District and is the Chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce
