WEST JEFFERSON — Eighteen Ashe County Republicans met at Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli to discuss the month’s party business at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
During the meeting, the party discussed the High Country Patriot dinner held on Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Blue Ridge Theater & Event Center. The general consensus among those in attendance was the event was a success, and the Blue Ridge Theater was the perfect place to host the event.
Vice Chair and Blue Ridge Theater Owner Steve Mochen also acknowledged Sagebrush for catering the event and Third Day Market for decorating the venue.
Elected officials then shared updates, with Sheriff B. Phil Howell discussing seven new supervisors now working at the jail. Howell also said an anonymous donor provided funds for the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new dog for the K-9 unit.
County Commissioner Paula Perry shared a summary of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 19. Perry discussed Blue Ridge Elementary School’s need for teachers in the Ashe County Cooperative Extension’s 4-H afterschool programs, which was presented to the board during their meeting by Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell.
Also during the meeting, Pastor Sonny Thomas of Calvary Free Will Baptist Church announced that he is now serving as the Ashe County campaign chair for N.C. gubernatorial candidate and current lieutenant governor Dan Forest. He said he didn’t jump at the opportunity right away until Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Bill Act” in April.
“It’s essential that North Carolina gets back a pro-life governor,” Thomas said.
Party members also discussed the annual Ashe County Lincoln-Reagan Picnic at Lansing Creeper Trail Park Sept. 17, with Chief Deputy Danny Houck serving as grillmaster. Howell said he will be unable to attend, but other local and state elected officials are expected to attend.
