WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party’s monthly meeting was called to order at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, with 17 people in attendance, including state Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Blowing Rock).
For the treasurer’s report, the Republicans had a beginning balance of $11,027.74, debits of $611.13, deposits in the amount of $208.15 and one outstanding check in the amount of $65, leaving a working balance of $10,559.76.
Tammie Coffey then gave her report and proposed that the Republican Party purchases Donald Trump campaign yard signs. Her initial proposal was to order 200 signs at $1.16 each and sell them for $5. The proposal was then amended to order 500 signs, which the Republican Party then approved with a motion that carried without opposition.
Ashe County Republicans then recognized elected officials, including Commissioners Paula Perry and Larry Dix, as well as Sen. Ballard and two candidates for district court judge.
Ballard provided an update regarding ongoing legislation in the state legislature. She said the budget is currently sitting in the senate after Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto was overridden by the N.C. House on Sept. 11.
“We have no anticipated plans right as to when or how that will move,” Ballard said, adding that the senate is working on standalone, mini-budget bills to provide funding for less controversial areas in the overall budget.
Matthew Leach and Donna Shumate, two candidates for district court judge, also introduced themselves to the Republicans during the meeting.
The party adjourned its meeting at 7 p.m. The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party is at Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
