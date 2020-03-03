CRESTON — The Riverview Community Center invites the public, as well as Riverview School alumni, to attend its grand opening ceremony on March 14. At the event, the center will unveil its newly remodeled gymnasium to the community.
The center’s goal is to serve the people of Ashe County by building a stronger community through active involvement in educational, recreational, social activities and support services.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the formal portion of the program will begin at noon.
In addition to a gym and community open house, there will be a prayer of dedication, several speeches, children’s and adults’ basketball scrimmages, pickleball demonstrations and open-court play.
Chairwoman Carol Pennington will give a brief account of the history of the building, which dates back to the 1920-30s.
The gym gradually fell into disrepair following the closure of Riverview School in 1994 and was used for storage.
All of the work toward the necessary repairs to the gym was completed by volunteer labor.
According to volunteer David Ahrens, a group of volunteers began to renovate the gym approximately two years ago with the backing of the Riverview board of directors and generous donations by local businesses.
The group was formed under the leadership of Gene Painter, who initially inspired the renovation efforts.
Painter’s granddaughter plays sports in the Ashe County school system and there was not a heated, enclosed environment on the Western side of the county where she and others could play basketball or other indoor sports.
Other members of the community who volunteered their time and efforts to the new and improved gym are Laura Dye, Arnold Peterman, Reggie Keys, Anne Jones, Mary Kemp and Gary Spicer.
Renovations include a brand-new parquet floor lined for basketball and pickleball; fresh paint; new overhead lights, acoustic wall tiles, safety padding on the walls beyond the basketball goals, new seating on the steps beside the stage, adjustable height basketball goals and a large mural on the back wall of the stage by local artist Gary Spicer.
The fitness room around the corner from the gym is being remodeled and will feature new equipment and décor. Additionally, the hall outside the gym is receiving new carpet, a new first aid kit and suggestion and donation boxes. The restrooms located throughout the community center are receiving new toilets.
According to Ahrens, because of the recent renovations, the gym now offers multiple sessions of walking and jogging, pickleball games, ping-pong, adult and children’s basketball and a family night on Fridays.
The gym is rented out at various times during the week for a nominal fee of $10 per hour for members of the community to play basketball.
The center is planning for the addition of new activities including 3-on-3 basketball tournaments as well as cornhole tournaments.
All upcoming activities can be found on the Riverview Community Center gym calendar, which can be accessed from their Facebook page, as well as the bulletin board located outside the gym door.
Riverview Community Center is located at 11719 NC-88 W in Creston.
Operating hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Gym hours vary daily and the hours of operation are frequently updated on the Facebook page.
For additional information and inquiries the Center can be reached by phone call at (336) 385-9812 or by email at riverviewcommunityctr@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.