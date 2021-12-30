JEFFERSON — The long-time staple and discount store, Roses, in Ashe County will close its doors in 2022, re-opening thereafter as Big Lots takes its place.
Manager Christina Walton sad she has loved her working experience at Roses and that it will be missed.
“I loved it here,” said Walton. “I hate to see it go. I’ve been the manager for six months, but I’ve been with Roses for a total of 13 and a half years.”
With the recent contract with the landlord, the owners have sold the building to Big Lots, which is set to be completed by July of 2022.
Roses has been in Ashe County for more than 35 years, first in West Jefferson and then moving to its current location at 822 E Main Street in Jefferson.
Many long-time shoppers have expressed their sadness after learning the news of the store’s closing via Facebook and more.
The store’s final open day to the public will be Jan. 15. Many items are on sale and are final. Current hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
