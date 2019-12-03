WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Aldermen held a special meeting Monday, Nov. 25 at West Jefferson Town Hall, with part of it dedicated to the completion of the annexation of Saloon Studios. Alderman Jerry McMillan was not in attendance.
The old-western town, music venue and recording studio was annexed into the town Nov. 4, but its highway commercial designation did not cover everything done at the locations. For example, highway commercial does not cover filming locations or festivals, both of which feature at Saloon Studios.
At a meeting Nov. 5, the West Jefferson Planning Board opted to recommend the addition of festivals, concerts, filming location and event venue to the highway commercial designation. The added wording would allow for Saloon Studios to continue doing what it has done in the past, as well as make it easier for similar locations in the future.
Some in attendance were not thrilled with Saloon Studios’ events and location however. During a public hearing, multiple residents of nearby homes complained about the noise.
Despite the complaints, the board was just there to vote on the zoning designations, which they approved in a 4-0 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.