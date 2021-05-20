BOONE — Samaritan’s Purse is mobilizing disaster response staff, volunteers and relief equipment to Lake Charles, La., after heavy rain caused devastating flooding. Hundreds of homes were flooded and several people lost their lives as a result of the storm.
A Disaster Relief Unit departed May 19 from the Christian relief organization’s North Wilkesboro ministry center — ready to provide immediate aid to impacted families as waters recede. The tractor-trailer is stocked with critical supplies and tools to help Samaritan’s Purse volunteers remove waterlogged drywall and insulation, clear debris and salvage personal belongings from flooded homes.
“Last fall, Lake Charles was hit back-to-back by two powerful hurricanes, and now they are facing overwhelming flooding,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “My heart breaks for these communities as they long to return home and regain normalcy. Please pray that God’s peace would cover them during this time and that our teams would provide needed assistance in Jesus’ Name.”
After hurricanes Laura and Delta hit Lake Charles last year, Samaritan’s Purse spent six months in the area, helping more than 900 families start to recover. Samaritan’s Purse continues to aid Lake Charles families long-term through a home rebuild and repair program.
“Samaritan’s Purse never left Lake Charles,” said Luther Harrison, vice president of North American Ministries. “We have had disaster response teams on the ground since Hurricane Laura hit last summer, and we are once again deploying more teams to help. We want to come alongside families who are hurting to show God’s love to them as we help them get back on their feet.”
Chaplains from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Rapid Response Team are deploying alongside Samaritan's Purse to provide emotional and spiritual encouragement to families impacted by flooding.
For more information about how to help or to volunteer with Samaritan's Purse, go to SamaritansPurse.org.
About Samaritan's Purse
Based in Boone, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations — especially in locations where few others are working. Led by president and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution.
