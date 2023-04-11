WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education met on April 3 at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson for their regular monthly meeting. The school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 school calendar with the first day of school being Aug. 21.
The initial calendar includes 12 holidays, 10 annual leave days, eight required teacher workdays, seven optional teacher workdays, four professional development days for staff, three early student release teacher workdays and two early dismissal days. There are 175 student days and a total of 1,123 student instructional hours built into the 2023-24 calendar.
In other business items, the board approved giving permission to Ashe County Schools to begin applying for federal grant money for the 2023-24 school year. The board also approved the renewal of the Internet Safety Policy and Children’s Internet Protection Act and approved a two-night overnight backpacking trip to the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area for the AP Biology class at the high school.
There were several items that were discussed during the meeting. The board received an update on the summer programs that will be available through Ashe County Schools. The board also received an update on the mental health of students in Ashe County Schools through a rural mental health grant from the United States Department of Education. Students took part in surveys and assessments that showed how much anxiety and depression that they have been dealing with, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation showed that there was progress in the number of mental health services that are available to students in the county, particularly for middle school and high school students. Students at Ashe County High School have access to the Assessment, Support and Counseling (ASC) Center for free, on-site mental health services from a mental health coordinator and Appalachian State Clinical Psychology doctoral students. The middle school has a full-time mental health counselor available at the Top Dog Clinic and there are therapists that go to each elementary school during the week.
