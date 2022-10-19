ASHE COUNTY — With election day getting closer and closer in Ashe County, the crowded race for the Ashe County Board of Education has nine candidates seeking your vote on Nov. 8. Three seats are currently up for election. The Ashe Post & Times sent out a questionnaire to each candidate to give them an opportunity to show their views on different subjects and speak about why they are the most qualified for the job.
Candidates for the school board this year are incumbents Wes Cornwell, Dianne Eldreth and Polly Jones, as well as challengers Ernest Crosby, Drew Martin, Joseph (Joe) Miller, Toni Wall, Janet Ward and Robin Brown. Seven of the nine candidates provided answers to the following questions:
1 — Why are you running for Ashe County Board of Education and what makes you stand out from the other candidates?
2 — What are the main issues that are impacting Ashe County Schools and how do you plan to handle these if elected?
3 — What experiences do you have that make you the best fit for the Ashe County Board of Education?
4 — What is the role of the school system in teaching children about topics such as sex education, cyber-safety, health and wellness and how to deal with bullying?
5 — If faced with a board decision you did not vote in favor of, would you still be able to support the decision, and how do you plan on handling differing opinions among the board?
Responses from each candidate are below.
Wes Cornwell1. Ashe County is growing and with it, our schools, and the needs of our students. My son has been enrolled in ACS since grade one; he and his peers at every grade level are my priority. I’ve put roots down here and am invested in both current school issues and in the planning for our collective future.
My business background in management has, for years, provided me with the decision-making experience necessary to help create and sustain a successfully collaborative environment among our county’s schools. I am here to work for and with all involved.
2. We have an aging infrastructure at our schools. We need to plan for future spending that upgrades existing facilities as we reinvigorate and/or replace aged ones. For example, the new middle school is a considerable forthcoming project. Situating the new building adjacent to both the high school and Ashe Early College will create synergy among the facilities. I look forward to the wonderful new educational opportunities this arrangement will offer.
3. Both of my parents were educators and administrators with 73 years experience between them; growing up, I was afforded many opportunities to observe how they handled a myriad of school system scenarios. One constant for them was to prioritize the interests of the children: they always kept that in mind and I feel this is my guiding principle. If we take care of the children first, the other issues will work themselves out. I have been in management for 22 years in the food industry. The last 11 years of my career have been in Food Safety and Quality Assurance. My division produces product for 63% of the schools in the nation. It is a huge responsibility feeding the nation’s children. I will take the same care that I do to produce a safe, wholesome product and apply that to decisions made on the Board of Education.
4. Our school system is required to teach what is dictated by the state superintendent at a minimum. The schools’ job is to be a provider of information deemed essential by the State. I think sex education should be taught at an age-appropriate level with materials that are approved by the experts in respective fields. If the current material is against what a parent feels should be taught to their son or daughter, they can opt out of the instruction, as learning ideally begins at home. Cyber-safety should be included as part of any program where computer access is required. I think teachers, administrators and parents should remind children to be vigilant in looking out for people that may try to harm them. Health and wellness are lifelong skills that our students should have exposure to. Nutrition and healthy ways to stay active will provide avenues to allow children to make better choices when it comes to their health. Bullying is something that will not be tolerated. It must be stopped at the earliest sign, and our community culture should not allow it.
5. A board is made up of a number of people with many differing opinions. It is inevitable that we may not always agree on every decision. We should attempt to find all the common ground we can when there is a disagreement. If the vote did not go the way I had hoped, I will still support the decision of the board. If I still feel strongly about a needed change, I would bring up another proposal to see if further high agreement is possible. As far as differing options on the board, I enjoy hearing all sides of a debate to see where we agree and disagree. How we handle the disagreement, still keeping the children’s best interest in mind, will ultimately decide how effective our Board is.
Dianne Eldreth1. I care deeply for this special place we call Ashe County and have lived here all my life by choice. Our founding fathers created this system where the people serve to help lead their communities—an application of government by the people. I feel like it is my duty to give back to my community by serving. This is one way I can use my education, experiences, and the willingness to explore options to help our schools continue to be one of the best in the state.
2. We are basically still recovering, if that’s the right word, from COVID-19 and children being isolated during remote learning. I think the biggest challenge right now is to help students develop strategies that keep them secure in a society that abruptly changed gears with no guarantees that it won’t change again. Trauma can impact students for the rest of their lives. As a school system, we need to help provide emotional and social supports that enable our students to be the “best they can be.” As Maslow’s hierarchy reminds us, basic needs must be met before learning can occur. Another challenge I see is still having to perform on state testing while ensuring that we have equipped our students with problem solving skills and knowledge they can use as an adult in a world that is constantly changing. The emphasis from the state is still on testing, even promoting a system that ties test performance to merit pay. Good test scores do not ensure our students have the skills they need to be happy and successful after they graduate. One thing we can all be assured of is that there will be change and, good or not, more reliance on technology. When was the last time you used a map to get somewhere? We must equip our students with skills that will help them live in a changing technological world. The greatest challenge of all may be to keep teachers and other staff in a job that requires more and more without any additional compensation. While our teachers and staff are simply amazing--caring and willing to do the extra, we are seeing a national trend of teachers leaving the field (or not enrolling in teacher education programs) for jobs with less stress, more predictable hours and more money for their families. Our job is to find ways to reduce the stress of not having enough time, reduce other tasks that are not directly related to learning in the classroom, and find ways to increase the compensation for education of our most precious resource—our children. After three and a half years of pushing, I was gratified to see that our county commissioners helped us create a salary scale for our non-certified staff that gave them a raise for the first time since 2006. One thing I know for sure is that when agencies such as the BOE and the county commissioners work together, good things happen for Ashe County students. We need to continue to strengthen that relationship and find additional ways together to help Ashe County students.
3. I retired after spending 35 years in the classroom and then returned after six months to teach Exceptional Children at the high school and fill other interim positions all over the system. During those 35 plus years, I taught every exceptionality and every grade level in almost every setting – resource to regular class and gifted to academically challenged. These experiences gave me a unique perspective of how each grade level and curriculum fits into creating a whole school system as well as gave me insights to student and teacher challenges. I have also developed lasting relationships and friendships with many Ashe County families while coaching three different sports, being chairperson of Project Graduation for 20 years, assisting with Mighty Mites and Ashe County Youth Soccer where I helped my husband for 33 years run a league that involves over 260 student athletes from age 3 through eighth grade. I have always thought that it was important to be involved in the community where you taught and to give back to that community. During the last four years as a board of education member, I have learned so much about the financial side of Ashe County Schools and how to prioritize needs and stretch budgets. I have also learned how to advocate for all students and teachers in all grade levels. As a lifelong resident, I care about equipping our students with skills and knowledge that will help them in whatever they choose to do after they leave Ashe County schools. I research every issue and talk to numerous folks about those issues. It’s important that I take the time to be prepared to make the best decisions for all students and stand up for every child in our district.
4. Each of these topics is included in our state mandated curriculums. Schools are required to teach sex education, and bullying prevention while cyber safety is included in our digital learning standards, and health and wellness has its own curriculum according to developmental appropriateness at that grade level. Parents can Opt-in or Opt-out when sex education is being taught, which often occurs in a partnership with the health department. But I’m not trying to avoid the question. We need to equip our students with knowledge and information they need to make smart choices and deal with difficult situations. How are we to inform our students about the issues and develop problem solving skills if we never discuss the hard topics in a safe environment? Unfortunately, bullying and cyber safety are real and can adversely affect students and families. We need to help them develop appropriate and informed responses to these challenges. The Internet is full of half-truths, uninformed opinions, and untruths. Helping our students distinguish among these is essential. Also, our students need to be able to consider different perspectives and be able to defend their choices respectfully. Helping students deal with the hard stuff may be the best way we can equip them for life after they leave Ashe County schools.
5. Although our current board agree on most topics, we do not agree 100% of the time. We are five distinct people for a reason – to be able to consider issues from five differing perspectives. This helps make better decisions for all. I can truthfully say that even if I don’t agree with the majority, I have never felt disrespected or had anger directed at me. You move on. At the last BOE meeting, I made a motion that no one seconded. Obviously, the rest of the board disagreed with me; I just shrugged and moved on. If it’s a topic that I feel strongly about, I might do more research or examine why I feel so strongly. If I still feel strongly after such deliberation, I might ask that we revisit the topic. I think being respectful and respecting each other is the key to an effective board.
Polly Jones1. I was born and raised in Ashe County. I graduated from Ashe Central High School and earned a BS and MA in English from Appalachian State University. Also, I am a National Board Certified Teacher. I taught English for 28 years, and I was also an adjunct professor at Wilkes Community College. I sponsored Beta Club for 26 years, was Teacher of the Year four times, North Carolina English Teacher of the Year, and United States English Teacher of Excellence. I have been actively involved in community activities. I volunteered at the Ashe Food Pantry and served as director for two years. I worked tirelessly for 10 years to prevent Appalachian Power Company from damming the New River and worked to insure that the river became designated as a Scenic River. As a former educator and a present member of the board of education, my motivation for running for reelection is to continue providing and supporting 21st Century educational opportunities for all Ashe County students. My 28 years of classroom teaching, consisting of middle school, high school, and college (WCC) classes, have given me an understanding and an overview of our educational system. I also worked several years for the North Carolina Department of Public Education editing English I End of Course Tests, setting standards for the English II Writing Test, and conducting writing workshops across North Carolina which gave me even more insight into what our students need to succeed. In addition to teaching, I sponsored Beta Club for 25 years and provided opportunities for my students to participate in numerous academic and artistic activities allowing them to win honors and scholarships. I guided the students to participate in charitable activities locally, nationally, and internationally which provided them with a sense of community and citizenship, all of which build character. The students raised money and collected supplies to support such diverse groups as Habitat for Humanity, Samaritan’s Purse, Sharing Center, and the victims of national disasters such as Katrina and earthquakes around the world. As a former Beta Club sponsor, I would encourage student involvement in our various school clubs. And yes, I support all our athletic teams and coaches. I know the value of teaching leadership, teamwork, and good sportsmanship. I actually played three varsity sports in high school: basketball, volleyball, and softball. Playing these sports taught me to prioritize my time, be responsible, cooperate with others, and practice good sportsmanship, characteristics which all our students need to cultivate for success in life. As a former teacher and board member, I fully support all of our faculty members, administrators, central office support staff, custodians, bus drivers, lunchroom personnel, and all other staff members who help to run our school system effectively and efficiently. Ashe County is blessed with excellent teachers and wonderful students. My goal is to keep our county in the forefront of education. Currently, we are one of the top school systems in the state as a result of the cooperation and hard work of our staff members. I stand out from other candidates because of my educational and teaching background and because of my involvement in my community. As a present board member, my goals are to support our staff members, coaches, and club sponsors, to continue to develop and implement a rigorous curriculum, to support the early college at Wilkes Community College, to work and develop the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) Program with Wilkes Community College, and to complete the new middle school. Of course, as a board of education member, I will continue to follow the local, state, and federal mandates. My decisions will be transparent and ethical and based on what is best for all students and staff members.
2. Currently, one of the major challenges facing Ashe County Schools is funding from the state and federal government. North Carolina ranks 34th in the nation for average teacher pay which makes it difficult to hire and retain highly qualified teachers. However, Ashe County has been fortunate to find excellent and highly qualified teachers. Among the 50 states, North Carolina ranks 9th in population and 11th in gross domestic product, a standard measure of economic performance. And yet, the state has lingered in the bottom 10 in spending per pupil in pre-K through 12th grade in public schools. To address funding, the BOE needs to work closely with the county commissioners. Our teachers and support staff write numerous grants for curriculum materials and technology. Ashe County Schools are very fortunate to be supported by our local businesses and churches which help to supplement student/teacher programs. Safety is another challenge faced by Ashe County Schools. The board of education deals with this challenge on a continuing basis. There are safety measures in place at each school, and the Board of Education investigates all the new technology and safety measures that can be implemented in our schools. In addition, our school system works with local police departments and the sheriff’s department to provide safety training and implement guidelines. Another challenge is building teacher and staff morale. Improving teacher and staff morale will require more funding, more support from parents and administrators, and acknowledging that our teachers work hard and are constantly asked to do more and more. Test scores are always a challenge, and we need to provide workshops to aid teachers in teaching the state objectives and not just the test itself. Learning needs to be innovative and fun. Incidentally, funding is not adequate for these workshops at the present time. In addition, we need to revise our present attendance policy and work to increase our graduation rate. Building the new middle school is certainly a huge challenge. At this time, we have property adjoining Ashe County High School. When the much-needed middle school is completed, it will adjoin the high school and community college, thus providing a complete educational experience for our students in grades six through two years of college. This will open new and more opportunities for all our students. All these challenges can be met with cooperation among the state legislators, county commissioners, parents, and school board.
3. My education, teaching experiences, and vision for the education of Ashe County students sets me apart from the other candidates. My vision for education in Ashe County is to ensure that every student receives a quality education that allows him or her to be successful in his or her chosen career path. I will continue to work to provide a safe environment for our students. Safety is a priority. I will continue to advocate for the newest technologies and work to expand STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) into STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math). I support and encourage the Ashe County School System and Wilkes Community College in exploring and implementing more skill classes such as plumbing, carpentry, masonry, auto repair, and other life skills. I think these classes would improve attendance and increase the graduation rate. My vision is to support the Ashe County Early College that is housed at Wilkes Community College because our students who choose this path can graduate with a two-year college degree that will save them and their parents thousands of dollars. Without a doubt, the students and staff are the greatest assets in our school system. Our teachers have a willingness to adapt to new situations and new technology. Our teachers and central office staff and other staff members adjust to budget cuts and take on more responsibilities. Another strength is the collaboration among community, parents, and schools. I believe the board of education represents and is a liaison between the community and school system. Our board of education serves as a link between the public and the school system. Therefore, I believe we should involve community leaders, staff, parents, and students in planning and decision making whenever possible. I have found that parents and community leaders are willing to serve on these committees which help build rapport. Every decision I make will be transparent and ethical and will be based on what is best for our students. My experiences and my vision for Ashe County Schools make me the best fit for the Ashe County Board of Education.
4. I, along with our school staffs, administrators and central support staff, are aware of each of these issues and work constantly and pro-actively so that our students can be safe both in the classroom and on the athletic teams. As a board member, I represent and care about our students and their well-being. My goal is that each student reach his/her potential and graduate ready to pursue careers or college. As a Board member, I am aware of the federal and state laws that mandate, to a large extent, how school boards respond to each of these topics. North Carolina passed HYA (2009), a bill that requires all schools to teach sex education. Each county has local control over choosing its own sex education curricula, but the curricula must cover all the topics covered by HYA, including abstinence. Our schools must have their sex education curriculum available for parents to review (we do) if they wish. Parents can have their child opt out of the class if they choose to do so. It is important to note that each essential state standard covers age appropriate content. Our textbooks and teachers fulfill these requirements. According to Pittman, (Senior Health Educator), parents believe “that the sex education program has very positive results for students.” As a board member, I acknowledge the need to prepare our students to recognize the importance of cyber-safety. Our students must have the knowledge to navigate cyber-space. Our school utilizes many tools to safe guard our students using data in order to keep their data safe from threats such as internet filtering, fire wall protection, and monitoring software. We have expert technology technicians who are knowledgeable and who meet monthly. Knowledge and cyber-safety must also begin at home with parents who support and work with their students and the school system. Our school staffs have been trained via numerous workshops in the latest technology. Safety assessment teams have been organized at each school where they meet monthly. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the necessity for the board to acknowledge more than ever the need to work with our staff and students on “health and wellness” as an ongoing priority. State Board of Education Policy SHLT-003 requires all public schools’ certified staff, nurses, etc. to have six hours of training as outlined in the School Mental Health Policy, and to develop a mental health training plan. This training (which we do) covers a variety of topics pertaining to health wellness, suicide prevention, and social behavior. Ashe County not only has a rigorous, academic curricula but also a vigorous athletic program consisting of 29 different junior and varsity teams that support both mental and physical well-being. Our central support staff works closely with App Health and App State on health issues. In addition, each school has a nurse and each elementary school has a counselor. ACMS has two counselors and ACHS has 4 counselors. Additional support is provided by other mental health agencies such as Daymark, Jodi Province, Youth Villages, etc. Our social workers conduct home visits to check on students and provide family support. Bullying and safety procedures are in place to protect students. Students are encouraged to say “something” since the reporting system is anonymous. Google Safety Alerts and a Bullying Report Online Form are available for students to use. Our counselors work with students as do our students. As an educator of 40 years, I am dedicated to providing a safe environment and the best possible education for each student.
5. All decisions made by the board of education should be civil discourse. Each member should participate in the decision making by voicing his/her opinion. After the vote, I will fully support the decision of the BOE members. Ashe County Schools need and deserve a unified school system.
Robin Brown1. I am running for a seat on the Ashe County School Board in hopes of earning a voice that will help to preserve and improve the quality of our school system. I have a personal interest in protecting the welfare of our students, their families, our teachers, and support staff as I am a parent of children currently in the school system, a recently retired teacher with 30 years of experience – 20 of those teaching in Ashe County, and have many friends and extended family who are serving or have served as support staff within our system. Because I get frequent feedback from a variety of perspectives, I will bring to the table valuable contributions to board discussions and decisions. Additionally, I would like to help influence the district budget where voter taxpayer money is spent. While I am very excited to have learned of coming improvements to our current facilities, I am concerned about the rush to push through spending on a new and very expensive middle school without first considering if there might be better viable alternatives.
2. Currently, I see that the main issues impacting our schools locally are facility improvement and construction decisions, parent involvement and ownership of their children’s education, teacher retention, and student attitudes and behaviors. Handling each of these issues will require two things: responsiveness on the part of the board when issues are brought to their attention and proactive measures taken on issues we already know about. This might look like policy change, improving communication, actually hearing and addressing concerns, and holding the appropriate people accountable when misbehavior occurs.
3. I am an Ashe County native. I attended grades kindergarten through seventh grade at Fleetwood Elementary School and eighth grade through 12th grade at Beaver Creek High School, where I graduated with honors in 1987. I attended Appalachian State University on full scholarship among the first class of North Carolina Teaching Fellows. I majored in Secondary Mathematics Education with a minor in Physics, and completed my student teaching in the spring of 1991 at Northwest Ashe High School, when I was named an Honor Student Teacher. I began my teaching career at Forbush High School the following fall. From 1992 to 2000, I taught at North Wilkes High School, and then from 2001 until my retirement last year at Ashe County High School. I earned my Master of Arts in Mathematics Education from ASU in 1998 and my still current National Board Certification in 2003. In short, I was a student of Ashe County Schools for 13 years, a teacher in Ashe County Schools for 20 years, and I have had children continuously attending Ashe County Schools for the past 23 years. I have very unique and distinctive perspectives that set me apart from the other candidates.
4. Kids are best served when parents and teachers partner together. However, the role of the school system in teaching moral responsibility should be secondary to the family’s role. Parents and families are the primary owners of their children’s education and I believe most parents (including myself) want more focus on academics, less on politically-charged instruction, and greater curriculum transparency. Many teachers (including myself) feel the same. That’s not to say there isn’t a place for these topics in school, but it should be done with absolute transparency. Families need to be made aware ahead of time, with clear knowledge of the content that will be presented to their child. If they are uncomfortable with social-emotional or morally fluid lessons for any reason, they should be given the authority to opt their children out of the instruction that they decide is questionable.
5. While I might not agree with a decision that I did not vote for, in most cases I would agree to abide by it. If the issue is one that conflicts with the board’s legal or ethical responsibilities or if negative outcomes begin to take effect, then I will likely continue voicing concern on behalf of our stakeholders. In any case, despite any personal reservations, I will work with the board’s decision and continue to act in the best interests of our students, families, and teachers.
Drew Martin1. When a major problem arises, standing by, expecting someone else to step up and fix it is unacceptable, and this virtually guarantees the problem will persist — and probably grow worse. I want to be part of the solution to problems that plague our schools and threaten our ability to prepare our children for future success and happiness. My extensive experience as a manager, as a communications professional, and as a leader on numerous executive boards at the state and national level has prepared me well for this role.
2. Good teachers must know they’re appreciated by their employer. Only when this is the case can students truly excel. The Ashe County Board of Education must reorder its priorities, putting teachers and teacher retention first. This means letting them focus more on what they were trained to do: Teach!! Reducing the endless distractions, disruptions and micromanagement, as well as regularly enhancing their compensation package, will help ensure that our children have the best teachers we can afford. This will result in our kids having the best experience possible while in our schools system and enjoying the fruits of a high quality education after graduation. We must root out and eliminate CRT (critical race theory) in all its toxic forms wherever they may be lurking within our classrooms and curriculum. This pernicious doctrine of hate and anti-American lies was designed to wreak havoc on the foundations of our society and we must commit to ending it. Finally, frugality must be a core value and goal of any responsible board. I’ll do my part to see to it.
3. Serving multiple terms on the National Executive Board as National Vice President of the United Postmasters and Managers of America (UPMA) and for our predecessor organization, the National Association of Postmasters of the United States, as well as National Editor, Chapter President, Chapter Editor, Chapter Parliamentarian and various other elected and appointed roles, including Chairman, National Audit Committee and Co-Chair, National Membership Committee. Currently, I serve UPMA as National Chairman of the Articles and Bylaws Committee. This is a job I also perform currently for the North Carolina Chapter of UPMA. My 26 successful years serving as Postmaster of West Jefferson allowed me to provide quality postal delivery and retail service for West Jefferson and the greater Ashe County business community, managing every aspect of one of the town’s largest revenue producing enterprises while operating within a strict budget. At times, I also served other nearby cities in this capacity: Boone, North Wilkesboro and Taylorsville. As a former Communications Manager for the United States Postal Service in various locations throughout the nation, and earlier as a television news bureau chief and reporter in the Raleigh area, I am well versed in public relations, media relations and government relations. Locally, I was an active PTO member, serving as President and Vice President. And, I assisted or co-coached a number of youth sports teams.
4. Educating children about sex in my opinion should be presented factually in school biology class to appropriately-aged youngsters. Politicized ‘science,’ including unscientific theories or politically correct/ “woke” opinions should have no place in the classroom discussion. Cyber safety must be taught early on to every student, as should health and wellness, which ought to focus on up-to-date nutrition science and include physical education. Bullying is unacceptable; every staff member and all students must be asked to help stop it and involved in preventing it.
5. Having been an involved, vocal member on every board on which I served, I understand that the proper role of a board member is to advocate for their constituents and to represent them as board action is considered. Their job is not to build a wall between the board and the public. Debate is the means by which differences in opinion or position are worked out and hopefully resolved in the best interest of the community. Decisions of the Board, particularly those made in executive session (closed-door session) should be owned by every member. However, controversial issues cannot always be settled between members (any more than they can between opposing sides of an issue throughout the community) simply because a vote was taken. Maintaining a positive, productive working relationship requires willingness and constant effort by members who happen to oppose one another’s positions on key matters. With our kids’ interests always my main concern and focus, voters can count on me to be willing to do my part in working together.
Toni Wall1. I am running for board of education due to the recent changes in the type of education in the public school system. Politics should not govern all educational studies or social activities. I have a doctorate in medicine and a keen interest in political history. I have experience in running a small business and dealing with committees composed of people with different views.
2. At present the most pressing issue is funding. Two areas recently noted were the cost of lunches, drivers education plus the total cost of the new school. Cutbacks are being required and requests have been made. Requesting grants for particular items that cannot at present be funded is possible.
3. My experiences have been mainly in business and the medical fields. I served several years on the Infection Control Committee overseeing multiple departments and personnel.
4. The public school system does have a duty to teach sex education at the appropriate age level. Cyber-safety has become a necessary class due to the heavy use of computers in our society. There should be limits to the amount of time spent on computers. Children need to socialize in person to be healthy individuals. Health and wellness is very important to guide a young person in a safe and healthy lifestyle. Bullying should never be accepted in any form and any child should know what to do at the moment and have a person that they can safely report any incident to without fear. Parental views should be taken into consideration.
5. A committee or board is formed to have differing views and members are expected to respect the overall decision. Input from parents should be heard and respected. No one should be shunned for not agreeing with the group but the majority should rule.
Janet Ward1. I am running because my career, community service and passion have centered around the education of my community’s children. I have broad and extensive experience in many aspects of education that the board of education oversees. I have served as a teacher’s aide, substitute teacher in every grade and subject area, computer programming teacher, Title I math teacher, and most of my career as a CTE teacher of Family and Consumer Science. I developed a Food Science curriculum through the Christa McAuliffe grant and eventually wrote a textbook and support material in current use nationwide and Canada. I have helped write and edit four state curriculum guides as well as questions for end of course tests. I have conducted local, state, and national workshops for teachers including assisting North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in doing lateral training for teachers for a decade. I have written and been awarded about $250,000 in grants. I have overseen my schools SACs accreditation team, homecoming, prom and FCCLA clubs with students receiving state and national awards. I developed and ran a county-wide culinary off-site program in Catawba County for five years, overseeing a student operated, profitable and popular open to the public cafe and catering service. Over the last four decades, my board experience has included state and national service on executive committees and boards for my professional association, my church, the Ashe County quilt guild, my political party, a North Carolina Think Tank, and Johnson and Wales Culinary School of Charlotte advisory board. I have served as member, secretary, vice president of programs, president, and counselor.
I currently am a member of the Ashe County Extension Advisory Council, secretary for my church, cemetery reservations chair for a local cemetery and treasurer for a local women’s political action group.
2. A current need is the building of a new middle school. I have had some training in drafting floor plans, reading and analyzing blueprints and elevations and designing effective interiors for use of space. I have worked in five different school systems in everything from poor to superior classrooms and know the impact and frustrations a poorly designed space can have on a teacher’s workday. I designed the interior space for a new high school wing for Family and Consumer Science and ROTC, (which was built as submitted), a parsonage for my church, and several renovations, additions, and a small home for my family. I am a strong advocate for student safety, parental involvement in their children’s education and fiscal responsibility of taxpayer dollars. Protecting the curriculum from harmful ideologies and assuring our children have access to a quality education that provides a wide range of skills needed to become responsible citizens with career ready skills is the main goal of public education.
3. My broad range of experiences described above have created a desire to be an advocate and voice for all parties involved in the education of our children. As a parent of three, grandmother of 11 and former foster mother to four, I have experienced the struggles from a parent and teacher’s perspective. I know through my curriculum development, working with textbook publishers, and national board and think tank experiences ways CRT and developmentally harmful ideologies have been slipping into curriculum and training programs nationwide and have fought to keep these types of divisive and inaccurate curriculum out of the classroom. I would work to hear all sides of each issue and find a way to maximize meeting the needs presented in as balanced and fiscally sound a way as possible.
4. All three topics require partnership and communication between school personnel and parents or guardians. Parental rights, children’s healthy development, and religious freedoms are at risk otherwise. Sex education has been, as in most education, a combined responsibility of the parents supported by teachers. The foremost issue for public schools is making all curriculum decisions based on what is developmentally appropriate for the students’ physical, mental, and social development. Explicit descriptions of anything beyond understanding that males and females are genetically determined are inappropriate and potentially damaging for K-3 graders. Up through middle school, students need to know about the physical changes they can expect in their bodies as they go through puberty. Health, biology and human anatomy, and parenting and child development classes are the appropriate places for discussing issues regarding unprotected sex, how a baby’s life begins, and the role of both sexes in the healthy development of their children. Parent approval for content of sex education curriculum and all medical decisions for minors are essential. It has become a dangerous new world regarding cyber-safety.
For the protection of our children, parents and schools need to work as a team to oversee children’s access to all types of media. Children need guidance in developing skills in identifying how to use internet and media access wisely to protect their mental, physical, and financial well-being and to learn to separate fact from fiction. Bullying is wrong and potentially damaging psychologically and physically. To protect, children parents and teachers need to monitor children carefully, teach children that reporting bullying is helpful to all including the perpetrator. Bullies need to learn early that such behavior is unacceptable and consequences will be administered. All children need to be taught what bullying is and the necessity of reporting it to caregivers as soon as possible.
5. Civil and open discourse is a necessity in any group, especially when opinions differ. Rational evaluation of options requires keeping emotions in control and doing the hard work of listening to what others say, learning the why behind everyone’s views, researching related facts, and taking the time to seek the options that provide the maximum good for the maximum number of people involved. Working in community with others always requires compromise. In regard to school boards, there will be decisions based on confidential issues that will require board members to publicly support decisions by remaining quiet about details and their views. In non-confidential issues, when opposed to the decision, members when asked have the constitutional right to state their opinion and the responsibility to do so concisely, with civility and without rancor.
