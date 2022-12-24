WARRENSVILLE - The architect firm Clark Nexsen had representatives on hand to speak to the Ashe County Board of Education in a meeting held at Ashe County Middle School on Dec. 15.
A presentation from with Clark Nexsen showed a couple of different options for how the new middle school could be built on the land adjacent to Ashe County High School.
Chad Roberson, who spoke at the meeting representing the architect, said that all designs are in a “very preliminary phase” since they are still waiting on site analysis reports.
“Our goal is to get to springtime and be able to present to you what the building would look like in the spring of 2023. Right now the driving factor is getting survey information and we are moving that along as fast as we can,” Roberson said.
One challenge at the site is the elevation change that exists across the property.
“There is a lot of grade change on the site, about 180 feet across the whole site so that’s a pretty substantial amount,” Roberson said.
There are some small streams and wetland areas on the site that will determine where the school building itself and athletic fields will be constructed to minimize the impact on those wetland areas.
As for the building itself, Roberson said that they have looked at a number of different options, everything from a single floor building to a modified three-story building similar to how the high school is constructed.
“These ideas are all very early and very conceptual. We have a long design process and we are at the very beginning of that. We really can’t get too deep into the big picture stuff until we get the survey done,” Roberson said.
