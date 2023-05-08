JEFFERSON - The Ashe County Board of Education met on Monday, May 1 and received updates on the new design for the construction of the new middle school as well as a study on how to deal with traffic congestion at Blue Ridge Elementary School.
According to owner representative Allison Kemp-Sullivan, the schematic design of the new middle school is about 80% complete. The current plan is to unveil the finished design from architects Clark Nexsen to the public at the end of May. Clark Nexsen is also in the process of evaluating exterior building materials that will provide the best aesthetic design while keeping affordability in mind.
On the property site, a work crew successfully completed the removal of a house that was sitting on the land.
In other discussion items, the North Carolina Department of Transportation provided a completed traffic study to the school board that assessed the traffic congestion issues at Blue Ridge Elementary School and N.C. Highway 88. The study included plans on how to deal with student enrollment increases at the school.
The NCDOT study also suggested that parents enter from Highway 88 and form a single line until they reach behind the school, where cars will form a double line and move forward after buses have left the lot. The school has already started lining up parent vehicles behind the school to keep the line of cars from reaching Highway 88.
Once on campus, the study recommended that there be properly marked zones in the lot where parents are to drop off or pick up their children. The study suggested having five student “loading bays” marked with solid white pavement markings at a minimum width of eight feet from the edge of the curb. The first and last spots should be 20 feet in length and the three middle spots should be 28 to 30 feet in length. This would still allow enough room for vehicles to pass by while exiting the campus. School officials would be in the loading zones to make sure the process operated smoothly.
In action items on the agenda, the board approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe for the county’s Exceptional Children program. The board approved overnight college bus tours for rising 10th grade students this summer. Students will have the opportunity to tour UNC-Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill, NC State and Duke on July 25-27. Students will also have the opportunity to tour UNC-Charlotte, Davidson, UNC-Wilmington, Elon and Cape Fear Community College during another trip July 31 - Aug. 3.
